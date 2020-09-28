Pets & Animals

Vote for your favorite bulky beast in the Fat Bear Week competition

Fall is here and so is the ever-popular fat bear week competition!

The annual wildlife competition was made famous by Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, and it is now in its sixth year.

As always, there is a matchup bracket putting the competitors head-to-head - so the bigger, the better. Fattening up as winter approaches is a matter of life and death for the bears: relying on stored fat for energy, they can lose up to a third of their body fat as they hibernate.



Last year's winner was 435 Holly, and she has already been mounted a fierce reelection campaign.

Voting for the bulky beasts opens Sept. 30 and the weightiest wooly winner will be crowned on Oct. 6.

You can cast your vote for the heaviest bear in the explore website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskawhat's trendingwild animalsbuzzworthynational park servicesocial mediabearanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
Brush fire burns 10 acres in Acton area
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun
Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during latest pregnancy
Doc Rivers out as head coach of LA Clippers
Santa Ana winds, heat bring increased threat of wildfires across parts of SoCal
Show More
1st beer label from new South LA brewery will benefit children
Glass Fire explodes to 11,000 acres in NorCal
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
Here's how Prop. 20 will affect criminal justice in California
Woman claims Whataburger fired her for wearing BLM mask
More TOP STORIES News