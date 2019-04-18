Firefighters rescue 5 cats from burning home in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Santa Ana came to the rescue of five cats trapped inside a burning home Monday afternoon.Firefighters raced to the house on the 300 block of East Virginia Street to find smoke coming out of the front of the structure. Firefighters doused the fire while searching for any people who might be trapped inside. No people were found, but five cats were rescued. Two other cats were found deceased.Some of the cats needed a little extra help, so they were given oxygen through specially designed masks. All Orange County Fire Authority trucks carry the masks to help revive pets and save their lives.No injuries were reported, except for the cats. Investigators believe the fire may have been started by the people living there leaving food cooking on the stove. The fire was contained to the home's kitchen and den. Damage is estimated at $220,000.