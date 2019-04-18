Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue 5 cats from burning home in Santa Ana

By ABC7 staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Santa Ana came to the rescue of five cats trapped inside a burning home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters raced to the house on the 300 block of East Virginia Street to find smoke coming out of the front of the structure. Firefighters doused the fire while searching for any people who might be trapped inside. No people were found, but five cats were rescued. Two other cats were found deceased.

Some of the cats needed a little extra help, so they were given oxygen through specially designed masks. All Orange County Fire Authority trucks carry the masks to help revive pets and save their lives.

No injuries were reported, except for the cats. Investigators believe the fire may have been started by the people living there leaving food cooking on the stove. The fire was contained to the home's kitchen and den. Damage is estimated at $220,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta anaorange countyorange county fire authoritycatsfire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News