Frightened kitten rescued from engine of SUV in Burbank

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A very scared kitten was rescued from the engine of an SUV in Burbank.

The owner of the SUV called for help before 11 p.m. Sunday after hearing the little cat cry out for help.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene on Victory Boulevard and carefully worked for about an hour to get the kitten out safely.

The furry baby was then taken to an animal shelter.
