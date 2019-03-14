Pets & Animals

Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, becoming 22nd to die

The Santa Anita racetrack is reopening its main one-mile track for training restricted to jogging and galloping.

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Anita Park confirmed that a horse was euthanized after being injured Thursday, becoming the 22nd equine to die at the facility since the racing season began on Dec. 26.

The injury occurred at about 8 a.m. According to the Daily Racing Forum, the horse was Princess Lili B, a 3-year-old filly. She broke both front legs, the publication reported.

Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is asking the industry to do more.

"Santa Anita's new procedures acknowledge that the deaths ... were never just about the rain and a bad track. They're a step in the right direction -- but they don't go far enough,'' Guillermo said.

It's unclear what caused the fatal injuries and when racing will return. Officials were targeting March 22 as the date to resume racing at the famed track, while some animal-rights activists have said changes being instituted amid the rash of horse deaths don't go far enough to protect the animals.

City News Service contributed to this report.
