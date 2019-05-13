Pets & Animals

K-9 resource officer makes cameo in Bryant High School yearbook

BRYANT, Ark. -- One yearbook at a high school in Arkansas has gone to the dogs.

Pictured among the pages of Bryant High School's yearbook this year are students, staff and K-9 Resource Officer Mya Tarvin.



The Belgian Malinois, who works with the Bryant Police Department, was included in the staff section -- ears up, tongue out and smile wide.

She is a narcotics dog but like many other K-9 officers, she is also trained for tracking and recovery.

The department posted about a photo of the yearbook on it's Facebook page saying, "So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!"



"It has been a great experience having Mya as a partner and I believe she has had a positive impact at the school," her handler posted on Instagram.

REALTED: Behind the badge: Blitz shows town of Carrboro there's more to her than being a police dog


EMBED More News Videos

Blitz, a police dog with the Carrboro Police Department, is showing the world that there's more to her than just her badge.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarkansask 9animaldog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News