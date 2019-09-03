Pets & Animals

Doggy pool party: LA County invites dogs to take a dip in public pools

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County invited dogs to make a splash at several park pools for its annual "Pooches in the Pool" event Monday.

The event allows dogs -- big and small -- to have some fun playing in the pools before they are drained for the season.

With hot temperatures, some dogs in Granada Hills got the chance to cool off in 99 degree weather.

"When we found out and heard about it, I was like, 'We definitely have to bring the dogs out here and get them in the water,'" said Mike Nieto.

It is the third year the county has invited dogs to get wet before the pools are drained.

And while others needed some encouragement, others jumped right in.

For safety reasons, only dogs were allowed to swim, but that didn't seem to matter to the owners.

"It's such a treat for them and a treat for us," said Shane Bierley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgranada hillslos angeles countydogspoolevents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25 bodies found after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Ventura County coast boat fire: A timeline
Owner of boat in Ventura County fire has good reputation, divers say
SoCal dive community reeling after deadly boat fire
Bulldog stolen from Santa Ana home
Riverside police officer recovering after crash with Caltrans vehicle
Show More
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
Hiker dies of heat exposure, 5 others rescued from hills near Malibu
Watching scary movies can help get the heart going
More TOP STORIES News