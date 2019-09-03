Doggy pool party: LA County invites dogs to take a dip in public pools

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County invited dogs to make a splash at several park pools for its annual "Pooches in the Pool" event Monday.The event allows dogs -- big and small -- to have some fun playing in the pools before they are drained for the season.With hot temperatures, some dogs in Granada Hills got the chance to cool off in 99 degree weather."When we found out and heard about it, I was like, 'We definitely have to bring the dogs out here and get them in the water,'" said Mike Nieto.It is the third year the county has invited dogs to get wet before the pools are drained.And while others needed some encouragement, others jumped right in.For safety reasons, only dogs were allowed to swim, but that didn't seem to matter to the owners."It's such a treat for them and a treat for us," said Shane Bierley.