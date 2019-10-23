LA ranked 2nd most rat-infested city in US: Orkin

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Angels is apparently also the city of rats. Los Angeles has been ranked the second "Rattiest City" in the U.S., according to the pest control service Orkin.
Chicago took the number one spot, with New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisto-Oakland rounding out the top five Rattiest Cities.
The pest control company compiled the metro region rankings based on the number of residential and commercial rodent treatments performed from September 2018-19.
The National Pest Management Association said 24 percent of homeowners report mice infestations specifically in winter, when the rodents seek shelter in warm areas.
Orkin offers some tips to keep your property rat-free, including inspecting the inside and outside of your home for rodent droppings and sealing cracks, holes and other entry points. They also recommend cleaning up any crumbs and spills immediately.
