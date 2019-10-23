Pets & Animals

LA ranked 2nd most rat-infested city in US: Orkin

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Angels is apparently also the city of rats. Los Angeles has been ranked the second "Rattiest City" in the U.S., according to the pest control service Orkin.

Chicago took the number one spot, with New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisto-Oakland rounding out the top five Rattiest Cities.

The pest control company compiled the metro region rankings based on the number of residential and commercial rodent treatments performed from September 2018-19.

The National Pest Management Association said 24 percent of homeowners report mice infestations specifically in winter, when the rodents seek shelter in warm areas.

Orkin offers some tips to keep your property rat-free, including inspecting the inside and outside of your home for rodent droppings and sealing cracks, holes and other entry points. They also recommend cleaning up any crumbs and spills immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleslos angeles countypestsu.s. & worldrats
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
Recent Spanish Cinema series celebrates 25 years at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood
Show More
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Father arrested for DUI after Anaheim rollover crash with daughter in car
Woman sues Johnson & Johnson, claims baby powder caused her cancer
More TOP STORIES News