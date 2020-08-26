Pets & Animals

Los Angeles Zoo reopens 166 days after pandemic shutdown

More than five months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Zoo has reopened with new health and safety protocols.
By
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than five months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Zoo has reopened.

The zoo in Griffith Park reopened to the public Wednesday with new health and safety protocols, including limits on the number of visitors at one time, face-mask requirements and increased sanitation procedures.

There will also be modified access to exhibits, one-way paths and some activities and facilities will remain closed.

"We are so glad to have reached this day, it's such a milestone," said Denise Verret, the zoo's director and CEO. "We think that offering an outdoor, safe environment, where people can connect with nature and the animals that we all know and love, is something that will help us, as we are all living in a new normal.

The zoo closed on March 13 because of the pandemic, staying closed for 166 days.

Under the reopening rules, visitors must purchase tickets in advance online to help limit capacity. The last available reservation will be for 3 p.m. every day.

The tickets will be limited to 200 visitors per hour and no more than 1,200 per day. Before the pandemic, the zoo would typically see 4,000 to 5,000 visitors on a typical weekday and up to 1.8 million visitors in a year.

Animals at the LA Zoo are missing human visitors
EMBED More News Videos

The closure of public spaces, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to interesting times at the Los Angeles Zoo. While zoo employees continue to report to work and care for the animals, they're noticing some unique behaviors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgriffith parklos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusla zoocoronavirus los angelesreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
LA County moves closer to removal from state watch list
Wednesday NBA playoff games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
Long Beach considering universal basic income program
CA bill could limit use of tear gas, other less-than lethal weapons
First schools in OC reopen
Show More
Catholic Diocese of Orange launches full-time online academy
LA considering making outdoor dining program permanent
Local non-profit offering interest-free loans for businesses, individuals
Ethnic studies course required for LAUSD high school students
American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October
More TOP STORIES News