Pets & Animals

Long Beach aquarium otter breaks record in celebrating 22nd birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

At age 22, Charlie, who lives at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach - is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A local sea otter is celebrating his birthday by breaking a record.

At age 22, Charlie is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.

That's nearly double the average life span of a wild sea otter.

Charlie has lived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach ever since it opened - after being orphaned as a pup during the El Niño storms of 1997.

Experts say he would not have survived in the wild on his own.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslong beachlos angeles countyrecordbirthdayanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News