<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3805033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark last spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed. (Michael Maier/Barcroft USA/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)