Mountain lion attacks child in Trabuco Canyon park, officials say

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion attacked a small child Monday afternoon at a park in Lake Forest, officials say.The child was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and then was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.The child was under 10 years old, but an exact age and gender were not immediately released.Fish and Wildlife officials were rushing to the scene and at one point it was believed the mountain lion was spotted in a tree at the park. The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.Sheriff's department deputies were working to evacuate the park with assistance from a helicopter.DEVELOPING: More details will be provided as information becomes available.