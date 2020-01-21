Pets & Animals

Mountain lion attacks child in Trabuco Canyon park, officials say

Breaking News
By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion attacked a small child Monday afternoon at a park in Lake Forest, officials say.

The child was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and then was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The child was under 10 years old, but an exact age and gender were not immediately released.

Fish and Wildlife officials were rushing to the scene and at one point it was believed the mountain lion was spotted in a tree at the park. The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Sheriff's department deputies were working to evacuate the park with assistance from a helicopter.

DEVELOPING: More details will be provided as information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstrabuco canyonlake forestorange countymountain lion sightinganimal attack
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley
Kaiser Woodland Hills expected to remain without water until Thursday, officials say
Hundreds honor MLK Day at 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Family pleads for help in finding missing Rancho Palos Verdes woman
Inmate death at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated
LA Mayor talks about housing, homelessness
Abandoned husky with 'weird' eyes adopted after her adorable photos went viral
Show More
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Military family receives Santa Clarita home through anonymous donation
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
More TOP STORIES News