PETS & ANIMALS

Mountain lion captured after roaming Azusa neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

A neighborhood in Azusa is relieved after a mountain lion spotted roaming in some backyards was captured Monday morning. (KABC)

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A neighborhood in Azusa is breathing easier Monday after a mountain lion roaming through backyards was captured.

Azusa police received a call around 6:15 a.m. indicating a mountain lion was seen near a home in the 600 block of West Virginia Ann Drive.

RAW VIDEO: Mountain lion roams backyard of Azusa home
EMBED More News Videos

A mountain lion was spotted roaming through an Azusa neighborhood Monday, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay indoors.


The animal wandered through backyards, even pawing at the backdoor of one home. Authorities asked area residents to stay inside for their safety.

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to track the animal down and strike it with a tranquilizer dart.

Authorities noted that the lion appeared to be blind in one eye.

The lion was placed on a truck and was set to be taken to a suitable habitat, Fish and Wildlife officials said.

"We're going to take it up into open space, sit with it for a while. I have a biologist and a supervisor on the way, just to make sure it's OK," said Adam Smith with Fish and Wildlife.

A 91-year-old resident described seeing the big cat right outside her kitchen window.

"Oh I grabbed my chair because it was right outside my door, my kitchen door, and he stood looking at me with big blue eyes like that and I said, 'Oh mama mia!'" she described.

Authorities initially told Eyewitness News that the lion is a female. They later clarified that the lion is a 10-year-old male.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightingAzusa
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News