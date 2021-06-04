Pets & Animals

All Good News: Nonprofit Free Animal Doctor provides veterinary services for pet owners in need


Nonprofit veterinary clinic offers medical services for pet owners

ARCADIA (KABC) -- Free Animal Doctor, a nonprofit veterinary clinic, provides much needed medical services for pet owners. No one is turned away for an inability to pay.

Leah Walker is thankful for the clinic. Like many, she says the pandemic has put a strain on finances.

"After COVID it got really difficult financially and so some of the traditional veterinarians were very expensive. So we decided to look for a nonprofit, and we like supporting nonprofits," said Walker. "I think it is important when someone wants to give back through a nonprofit to try to support them and so we found the Free Animal Doctor."

"Our mission is to raise money to pay the unexpected medical expenses for sick and injured animals whose owners can't afford that," said Sam Bernardo, Free Animal Doctor President.

Clinic staff say their 43 foot long, donated bus is old; and they needed a place to park it permanently.

"One reason for parking it permanently is so we could hook up to municipal services, which are way more reliable than a 20 year old generator," said Bernardo.

Santa Anita Park in the San Gabriel Valley provides the clinic a home, free of charge.

"We recently had this fire, the Bob Cat Fire. We served as an evacuation center, we posted food drives during the pandemic. So we're always looking for ways that we can help out in the community," said Dan Cirimele, Santa Anita Park. "And when Sam came to us with his opportunity, we've got so much property that's here as you can see, it's open space. He can park the bus and we can provide the utilities for him."
