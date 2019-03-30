Norwalk dog attack: 2-year-old child, father bitten by family dog

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 2-year-old child has been transported to a nearby hospital after getting bitten by the family dog in Norwalk on Saturday.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they responded to the area of Zues Avenue and Crewe Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.The child and father were bitten by their own dog, officials said. The toddler was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.Details on what led up to the attack were not released by officials.The dog, possibly a Rottweiler, was taken by Animal Control officers.