LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An animal adoption center in Los Angeles County is offering a special deal for potential pet owners looking to bring home a four-legged family member this holiday season.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Animals Los Angeles is waiving adoption fees at its three locations on Saturday, Dec. 14. The offer is good for one day only, and some exclusions apply.
The fees normally range from $140 to $255 for dogs, $115 to $125 for cats and $80 for rabbits. The cost includes vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter surgery and a health exam.
The adoption center said in a press release that it has about 200 adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits in its care.
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees for dogs, cats and rabbits on Saturday
