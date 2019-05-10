Pets & Animals

Philippine president bugged by giant cockroach during speech

BOHOL PROVINCE, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech, but this was not your ordinary heckler.

It was a giant cockroach that crawled onto his shirt at a campaign rally for candidates he was backing.

Duterte didn't seem to notice the roach until an aide dashed over to the podium and tried to brush off the pest with a bunch of papers.

But it continued to crawl down Duterte's chest until the president himself, seemingly unfazed, swatted it away.
