SWEET VIDEO: Police in Placentia, Encino help usher ducklings to safety

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a good day to be a duck in SoCal!Police in Orange County helped a hen and her six ducklings cross the road.The Placentia Police Department posted pictures to its Facebook page showing officers ensuring the duck family's safe passage across the street at Kraemer Boulevard and Hawaii Way.The department also posted video showing the ducks happily on their way after making it safely to the other side.It was a much different task for police in Encino, who had to corral a family of ducks on the freeway.According to a post on Facebook, California Highway Patrol West Valley officers could be seen running back and forth along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway trying to rescue a hen and her six ducklings.They took the ducks to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas.