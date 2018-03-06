PETS & ANIMALS

Rescued dog travels 1,000 miles to become therapy animal

EMBED </>More Videos

This "gentle giant" that was rescued from the streets of Los Angeles is now working to become a therapy dog. (Paws for Hope via Storyful)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
LOS ANGELES --
A homeless dog known as the "gentle giant" has a new lease on life after he was rescued off the streets of Los Angeles.

Hope for Paws, a Beverly Hills based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing animals, found the stray Newfoundland that was underweight and in poor health due to life on the streets.

Rescuers had to bribe the starving canine with a cheeseburger in order to win his trust. The dog received a bath and medical treatment at a recovery center. His rescuers decided to name him Everest.

After a few days in the care of Hope of Paws, an adoption application was received from a family 1,000 miles away in Oregon.

Everest flew 2.5 hours to meet his new family, which includes two dogs named Bonnie and Clyde. Everest will begin training as a therapy dog like his brother, fellow Newfoundland, Clyde.

The family hopes Everest and Clyde will bring smiles to children's hospitals together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscomfort dogdoganimal rescuetherapyanimalhomelesslos angelesfeel good
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News