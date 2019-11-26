Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Short-term fostering offered for animals at LA city shelters during holiday season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking to bring home a furry friend for the holidays, Los Angeles Animal Services is offering a new program for short-term fostering.

The Short-Term Foster Program will allow families to foster an adoptable dog or cat for a few hours or up to a few weeks.

Watch Eyewitness This for more details, plus other stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleslos angeles countyeyewitness thispetanimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
Jeff Bezos' foundation donates to 4 SoCal homeless organizations
LA holding streetlight design competition with cash prize offered
Some SoCal employers helping workers avoid long commutes
Cities, states that will pay Californians thousands of dollars to relocate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item near airport
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Cave Fire threatens homes in Santa Barbara area
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Show More
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Thieves take bags full of goods from Ulta store in Oxnard
Bright light in sky caught on camera in Camarillo
More TOP STORIES News