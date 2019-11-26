Eyewitness This: Short-term fostering offered for animals at LA city shelters during holiday season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking to bring home a furry friend for the holidays, Los Angeles Animal Services is offering a new program for short-term fostering.
The Short-Term Foster Program will allow families to foster an adoptable dog or cat for a few hours or up to a few weeks.
