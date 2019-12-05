Simi Valley residents on high alert after mountain lion reportedly attacks 1 dog, kills another

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police warned Simi Valley residents Thursday to keep their pets indoors after several reports of a mountain lion that is suspected of attacking two dogs, including one that was killed.Simi Valley police responded to two separate incidents of reported mountain lion sightings overnight in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of Evening Sky Drive.The first call came in around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the suspected mountain lion attacked a dog, police say. The dog was taken to an area hospital where it continued to receive treatment Thursday morning.The second attack was reported at about 2 a.m. after a woman said she fought to protect her 6-year-old miniature Schnauzer. The woman's brother said she had opened her door to let her beloved pet, Pumba, out. Shortly after, Pumba spotted the mountain lion and charged at the big cat."The mountain lion bit the dog, and she jumped on top of the mountain lion and was trying to pry its jaws open to save her dog," the pet owner's brother said. "She got a cut on her finger, and she kept trying to stop the mountain lion from killing the dog for all she could. She said she was punching it and kneeing it in the head and trying to pry its jaws open, and it just wouldn't let go. The whole time she could hear her baby dying."The pet owner said the mountain lion didn't notice her until after her dog died. The animal then growled at her and she ran back inside her home.It's unclear if the mountain lion remained in the neighborhood or surrounding area.