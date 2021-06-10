Mauling of Yorkie on Miracle Mile leads to calls for city to regulate pets at homeless camps

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man is criticizing the city's failure to control animals at homeless encampments after his Yorkie was mauled and nearly killed by a pit bull that leaped out of a camp Tuesday.The Yorkshire terrier mix was left with lacerations and possibly a broken leg, and has refused to eat since the attack.Los Angeles resident Freddy Ickowicz was walking his dog Dexter Tuesday morning along Wilshire Boulevard and La Jolla in the Miracle Mile district.Ickowicz was walking by a small homeless encampment when out of nowhere, a pit bull leaped out of one of the tents and attacked Dexter.Dexter suffered lacerations all over his body, possibly a broken leg, and will need surgery on Thursday. Dexter can barely walk, refuses to eat, and is traumatized following the attack that almost took his life.The owner is hoping Animal Services removes the dog from the homeless encampment where it lives and that more attention is paid to the homeless who have dogs. He believes they should have to follow the same rules as other dog owners in the city.Residents say they've complained about numerous encampments off Wilshire Boulevard, but say the problem seems to be growing.