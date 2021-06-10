Pets & Animals

Mauling of Yorkie on Miracle Mile leads to calls for city to regulate pets at homeless camps

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Yorkshire terrier mix mauled by pit bull from LA homeless encampment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles man is criticizing the city's failure to control animals at homeless encampments after his Yorkie was mauled and nearly killed by a pit bull that leaped out of a camp Tuesday.

The Yorkshire terrier mix was left with lacerations and possibly a broken leg, and has refused to eat since the attack.

Warning: Some images of the dog's injuries in the video above may be disturbing.

Los Angeles resident Freddy Ickowicz was walking his dog Dexter Tuesday morning along Wilshire Boulevard and La Jolla in the Miracle Mile district.

Ickowicz was walking by a small homeless encampment when out of nowhere, a pit bull leaped out of one of the tents and attacked Dexter.

Dexter suffered lacerations all over his body, possibly a broken leg, and will need surgery on Thursday. Dexter can barely walk, refuses to eat, and is traumatized following the attack that almost took his life.

The owner is hoping Animal Services removes the dog from the homeless encampment where it lives and that more attention is paid to the homeless who have dogs. He believes they should have to follow the same rules as other dog owners in the city.

Residents say they've complained about numerous encampments off Wilshire Boulevard, but say the problem seems to be growing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmiracle milelos angeleslos angeles countypit bull attackhomelessdog attackpit bullanimal attack
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA announces changes to June 15 mask mandate
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
Glendale officers under investigation for violent arrest
Flu season may be severe this year. Here's why
Villanueva escalates battle with LA over Venice homelessness
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
12 arrested in crackdown of large-scale IE meth ring
Show More
CA's key role in protecting and advancing LGBTQ+ rights
Hesperia 'Farm Fire' burns over 250 acres
Transgender woman, mother launch online effort to combat prejudice
High heeled Crocs unveiled at fashion show
El Chapo's wife expected to plead guilty to helping him run drug empire
More TOP STORIES News