Therapy dogs get "married" in Texas hospital wedding ceremony

By ABC7.com staff
MANSFIELD, Texas (KABC) -- Here comes the bride - on all four legs.

A pair of therapy dogs tied the knot in Texas. The two Golden Retriever pooches work together at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center's Physical Medicine Department near Dallas. Peaches and Duke sparked a romance by splitting a Puppuccino at the hospital's Starbucks. They like to snuggle with each other and are often seen kissing, so a wedding seemed like the appropriate next step.

One of the hospital's pastors officiated the service. As with any traditional ceremony, the bride and groom dressed in their best wedding attire. Peaches even wore a garter on her paw. The two then enjoyed some wedding cake at a reception and took pictures like any happily married couple.

Peaches and Duke help patients focus on their rehabilitation. Even the simple act of petting a dog can help patients improve their strength and range of motion.
