Pets & Animals

Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows veterinarians pulling it safely out

AUSTRALIA -- Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.

Monty is an 18-year-old jungle carpet python. Her family said she ate an entire towel one night.

Once the family realized what had happened, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Doctors used an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out through the snake's mouth.

Monty is now back home, and her family said she is doing great.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnakeveterinarian
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase ends in violent crash on 405 in Van Nuys
Long Beach officials ramp up precautions against coronavirus
OC woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Congressman: LA County's voting system has major flaw
Top LA County school official warns against coronavirus panic
SoCal man details alleged sexual abuse by former Olympian
Show More
Cops offer to test meth for coronavirus in social media post
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
50-foot tunnel found crossing border between Mexico and Arizona
Suspect accused of killing 3 Perris men arrested
More TOP STORIES News