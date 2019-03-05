Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Beached gray whale spotted near San Pedro coast

A beached gray whale near San Pedro was caught in shocking video as AIR7 HD flew overhead Monday morning.

It was spotted along the coastline near Point Fermin Park and South Gaffey Street. It was unclear how long the whale had been there or how it got there.

There's a rocky shoreline, which may make it difficult for objects to wash ashore.

Gray whales are in migration season, making their way north from Baja California to Alaska.
