Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear breaks into Truckee home, rummages through fridge

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows when a bear breaks into a home in Northern California while two teen boys were inside.

The incident happened in a home in Truckee, north of Lake Tahoe.

Video shows when the bear enters and then makes itself right at home. It opened the kitchen fridge and also checked out the kitchen counter.

The bear then sat down on the living room floor to snack on something it found in the kitchen.

The teens inside called the local sheriff for help.

When the sheriff arrived, the bear ran off, back into the woods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbearanimalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
VIDEO: Reporter violently attacked at protest in Mexico
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Lawsuit alleges inadequate medical care for ICE detainees
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Riverside
2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Sun Valley
Gas prices drop for 19th consecutive day in LA County
Show More
Playa del Rey residents outraged after sand dunes flattened
CA Senate considering rent control measure
LAUSD scrambles to fix air conditioning before classes start
Suspect fatally shot during traffic stop with Buena Park PD
LAPD surrounding Pacoima home after fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News