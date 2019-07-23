VIDEO: Big Bear bald eagle Simba takes flight for 1st time

The most famous bald eagle in Big Bear has taken flight.The public has been watching Simba since before he hatched, thanks to a webcam near his nest.On Tuesday morning, the 14-week-old eagle flapped his wings and took his first flight above the San Bernardino National Forest.Eagles usually fledge, as it's called, between 10 and 12 weeks of age. This guy took his time.Biologists say he'll likely stay close to his parents for the next few months. They'll be able to monitor him, thanks to a purple leg band he's wearing.