Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Cat throws haymakers at coyote in fight outside Altadena home

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A coyote was confronted by a cat outside an Altadena home and the feline stood its ground, fighting the wild animal and scaring it away.

The spat was captured on a home doorbell camera.

The residents say the cat, who isn't their pet, was apparently protecting their home.

The feisty feline swiped at the coyote as it tried to walk past a couple of times, but the pet showed it wasn't a scaredy-cat. The pair chased around a parked car in the driveway of the home before the coyote took off.

The homeowner said the cat wasn't harmed during the encounter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsaltadenalos angeles countypetcoyotescats
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News