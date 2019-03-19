VIDEO: Dog runs loose on 10 Freeway in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A dog got loose on the 10 Freeway in Ontario over the weekend and good Samaritans stopped traffic to try to catch the little one.Video shows cars slowing down as the dog ran all over the roadway and several people got out of their vehicles to run on the roadway to catch the animal.The freeway was basically stopped for a time as people ran to catch the dog.The person who sent the video to Eyewitness News didn't see what happened with the dog at the end, but the CHP says it didn't have any reports of accidents or an animal being struck on the road.