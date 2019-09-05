Pets & Animals

'Double Dave': Rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey

PEMBERTON, N.J. -- A young timber rattlesnake that was found in New Jersey is turning heads.

It weighs an estimated one to two ounces and it is a rarity.

What makes it rare-- it has two fully formed heads, four eyes, and two flicking tongues but one body.

Herpetologist Dave Schneider, who works for Herpetological Associates of Burlington County, was one of two employees named Dave who found the venomous snake.

Given the men's same first names and the snakes two heads, the 8 to 10-inch-long snake has been named Double Dave.

Double-headed snakes rarely survive in the wild.

Double-headed snakes sometimes move slowly and can be easy targets for predators.

RELATED: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed

Herpeological Associates is an environmental consulting firm that works to protect the habitats of endangered species including snakes.

It's CEO, Bob Zappalorti, showed ABC7 sister station, WPVI, the firm also maintains an extensive collection of endangered snakes, including rattlesnakes.

Both Schneider and Zappalorti have decades of experience with handling and raising snakes. But neither have dealt with a two-headed snake.

Both men hope Double Dave has a fully developed digestive system, will take nourishment and will flourish.

Two-headed snakes have been reported to live as long as 15 to 20 years in captivity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseybizarrenew jerseyanimalsnake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tenaja Fire in IE scorches 1,400 acres; evacuations in effect
SoCal fugitive wanted by the FBI captured in Mexico
Lancaster resident claims harassment from deputies during sniper hoax
Hurricane Dorian a Category 2 storm just off South Carolina
Hundreds of Orange County beachgoers stung by stingrays over Labor Day Weekend
Doorbell cam shows robbers stealing $11,000 from man outside home
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Show More
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
CHP to target motorists illegally passing school buses in San Bernardino
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting Merced County Sheriff's in NorCal
Pasadena police release footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News