Pets & Animals

Video shows teen girl laughing after putting dog in clothes dryer; now she's under investigation

LEWISVILLE, TX -- A teen girl is under investigation after video showed her putting a dog in a clothes dryer and turning the appliance on.

The video was posted to Instagram but has since been removed.

In the video, the girl calls the dog over, picks it up, puts it inside the dryer, turns on the machine and starts howling with laughter.

The girl leaves the dog in the running machine for just over five seconds. When she opens the door and the drum stops tumbling, the dog immediately crawls out of the dyer and scurries away.

"That poor dog is all I could think. I don't want to see the video again. It's so awful," Maura Davies with the SPCA of Texas said.

Davies went on to say she hopes the girl is held accountable for her actions.

Lewisville Police Department said a veterinarian has since examined the dog and released it back to its owner. The veterinarian's report was not made public.

The teen girl has not been charged with any crimes at this time. That is why her identity has not been released.

Lewisville Police Department said it was awaiting the veterinarian's report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasanimal crueltydogsanimal abusedog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Video released in search for driver who injured teen in South LA
VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction
California requires suicide prevention hotline printed on student ID cards
Show More
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Long Beach children with disabilities get customized tricycles
Police: Man choked cat, force-fed it meth
Wildlife Waystation shutting down, exotic animals to be relocated
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
More TOP STORIES News