PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Snake spotted in Hurricane Florence floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Be careful walking through floodwaters! There could be snakes lurking around

RALEIGH --
Threats from Hurricane Florence don't only include storm surges, flooding, and rough winds - they also include snakes.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence becomes a tropical storm


A reporter at our sister station ABC11 learned that the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater while reporting on the storm at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw footage of the snake


Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.

RELATED: Gator spotted crossing the road after Florence

Experts warn that some of the snakes in the floodwaters could be venomous, ABC11 reports.

Florence, now a tropical storm, is expected to linger for days, bringing extensive flooding to the Carolinas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeraleigh newshurricane florencefloodingRaleigh
PETS & ANIMALS
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
Injured Moreno Valley K-9 back on the job after dramatic scuffle
Whale watchers get surprise orca visit in OC
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
Hurricane Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
Family of 'Penny Pinching Bandit' suspect to file lawsuit against LAPD
Injured Moreno Valley K-9 back on the job after dramatic scuffle
Show More
1 killed in Sunland 'Halloween House' fire
Pasadena firefighter talks disaster preparedness amid Florence
Cannabis church raided by Riverside County DA task force
Suspect sought for exposing himself to Whittier middle school students
LA Planning Commission approves new rules for Airbnb hosts
More News