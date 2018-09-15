VIDEO: Snake spotted in Hurricane Florence floodwaters

RALEIGH --Threats from Hurricane Florence don't only include storm surges, flooding, and rough winds - they also include snakes.
A reporter at our sister station ABC11 learned that the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater while reporting on the storm at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.
Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.
Experts warn that some of the snakes in the floodwaters could be venomous, ABC11 reports.
Florence, now a tropical storm, is expected to linger for days, bringing extensive flooding to the Carolinas.