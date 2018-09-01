U.S. & WORLD

Oregon officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts

EMBED </>More Videos

Eugene Police Department Ofc. Shawni McLaughlin rescued a fawn trapped between fence posts as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence. (Eugene Animal Services/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
EUGNE, Ore. --
A deer that became lodged between fence posts is now free thanks to an Oregon animal welfare officer.

Officer Shawni McLaughlin was called to a home in the 200 block of 31st Ave. in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon. Footage from McLaughlin's body camera showed the fawn with its torso trapped as though it had unsuccessfully attempted to jump over the fence.

Though the animal appeared to panic as McLaughlin approached, it quickly calmed down and McLaughlin was able to place a blanket over the fawn's face for protection.

"Hey, buddy, I know you're scared. It's okay," McLaughlin can be heard reassuring the animal as she wrapped the front of its body.

McLaughlin carefully lifted the fawn off of the fence and placed it on the ground. After McLaughlin rubbed its hind legs and belly, the fawn ran off, seemingly unharmed.

Eugene Animal Services wrote on Facebook that the fawn had been nicknamed Bambi, and the Eugene Police Department complimented McLaughlin's work to rescue the animal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimal rescuewild animalsbaby deerdeerbaby animalsgood newsOregon
U.S. & WORLD
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
Maxine Waters gives Wakanda salute at Franklin funeral
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Beverly Hills firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment
VIDEO: Monster lizard roams around Florida neighborhood
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley leaves 4 dead
1 killed, 1 hurt in South LA crash involving scooter, automobile
Attempted rape reported at Lakewood High School
Vigil held for homeless man who died of heart attack in Koreatown
Parents in Valley Village battle school district over tree removal
Long Beach begins recreational marijuana sales
Show More
Bears include first-round picks in 2019, '20 in trade for for Khalil Mack
Man rescued from car after crashing with cement truck near DTLA
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
More News