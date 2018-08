EMBED >More News Videos An ABC7 viewer sent this video of a deer chasing a coyote in his Studio City backyard.

Alligators, coyotes, mountain lions. Get used to seeing them more and more often in urban environments. Duke study suggests that as humans take out more and more natural habitats of large predators, the animals are showing up more often in the human-settled areas that used to be their hunting grounds.To see more on how wildlife is turning up more often in urban environments, watch the video above.Here in Los Angeles, one ABC7 viewer sent in video of a coyote in his Studio City backyard that was chased off by a deer: