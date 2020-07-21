Pets & Animals

Woman escapes bison attack at Yellowstone Park by playing dead

By Eyewitness News
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming -- A frightening encounter was caught on camera of a bison charging at a woman at Yellowstone National Park.

Cell phone video shows the woman trip while running away from the bison.

People in the area yelled at the woman to play dead.

The woman listened and it worked.

RELATED | Video shows CA woman, 72, approach bison at Yellowstone before it charged, gored her

The teen who captured the video says she spoke to the woman after the ordeal.

"She was like wow, this is crazy," Cloie Musumecci said. "She's actually from New York but she lives in Montana, so she knew that I needed to play dead and not get up and keep running because he was already close to me."

Yellowstone officials stress that humans should give all wildlife in the park at least 25 yards of distance.

"Bisons can be very unpredictable, that's the risk with them," Rachel Bale of National Geographic said. "They may look calm sitting right off the path but they can change in an instant."

Bisons injure more people than any other animal within the park and it is a completely preventable encounter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyomingwild animalsnational park serviceanimalanimal newscaught on videoanimal attackanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crestline murder may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's home
Burbank shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded
California went from bending the curve to COVID surge
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Women's soccer team to play in LA in 2022
IE woman confronts landscaper, demands to see his 'papers'
Show More
Mystery deepens in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC
Sex offender Cary Smith relocates to Garden Grove
LA sees record number of car thefts amid COVID-19
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
LAPD reports explosion in reports of illegal fireworks around July 4
More TOP STORIES News