Pets & Animals

Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was reportedly crushed to death by a grooming table at Petsmart.

Vicki Seifert said she brought two-year-old Minni to the store to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The service doesn't take long, so she took a walk around the store.

Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there, when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heart beat and she was gone," said Vicki.

Seifert said no one at Petsmart can give her a straight answer about what happened.

Petsmart released a statement that said in part, "A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation."

Seifert said she is waiting for an autopsy report to decide whether she will file a lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadadogsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shooting dog in La Mirada: VIDEO
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Perris police make huge marijuana bust
$24K of marijuana found in Point Mugu State Park
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup enters final phase
Show More
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Riverside bus driver honored for helping man with dementia locate family
Man killed in Claremont hit-and-run; driver at large
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
Commercial airlines reroute flights to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace
More TOP STORIES News