Pfizer's CEO says fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed

The head of Pfizer says Americans will need a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that a second booster will be necessary to fight off more potential variants that are almost assuredly on the way.

Currently, only the immunocompromised are able to receive the fourth dose.

Pfizer plans to submit data to the FDA to show that the extra dose should be recommended for more people.

"It is necessary, a fourth boost for right now," said Bourla. "The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths, is not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long."

Bourla also says the vaccine could be available in May for children 5 years old and under.

