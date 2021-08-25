Health & Fitness

LA health experts hope FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine curbs hesitancy

By
LA health experts hope FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine curbs hesitancy

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine receiving full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the medical community in Los Angeles hopes the move will lead to more residents rolling up their sleeves to get the shot.

Long lines formed at Kedren Health in South L.A. Monday night as people waited to get vaccinated or tested.

One woman said she thinks FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will encourage more to get vaccinated.

"A lot of people have been waiting for the approval, and now that they have the stamp there should be no fear," said Joyce Lee.

RELATED: FDA's full approval of Pfizer could pave way for new vaccine mandates in CA, experts say
The FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is paving the way for additional vaccine mandates. Experts wonder will California be next?



Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of Kedren Vaccines, said he's seen an increase in vaccine appointment since the FDA approval.

"This is a great window for everyone who's been a little hesitant, maybe just needing that extra nudge," Abraham said. "This FDA approval may be just that for some people."

Dr. Ilan Shabiro of L.A. Care Health Plan said he expects to see a big jump in vaccinations in the coming weeks.

The changes come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is beginning to suggest a third dose of the COVID vaccine for the immunocompromised.

