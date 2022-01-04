carjacking

Lyft driver shoots 2 suspects during carjacking in Philadelphia, police say

Police say the Lyft driver, who has a valid permit to carry, fired his gun at the suspects, wounding both of them.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say two suspects were shot by a Lyft driver during an attempted carjacking on Monday.

Police say the 38-year-old Lyft driver was rear-ended by another vehicle twice.

As he got out of his car, police say one of the suspects - who was armed with a shotgun - got in the victim's vehicle.

Pictured: A vehicle involved in a carjacking and shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia on January 3, 2022.



But as he drove off, the Lyft driver - who police say has a valid permit to carry - fired his gun at the carjacker.

The second suspect tried to hit the Lyft driver with his vehicle, and the Lyft driver fired again.

The carjacker was located in the victim's vehicle suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The second suspect was located with a gunshot wound to his right side. He was also reported to be in critical condition.



The victim was not hurt during this incident, police say.

Both suspects are under arrest. Their names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvanialyftshootingu.s. & worldcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Man charged with killing father of 3 in Covina car-theft confrontation
US congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia
3 wounded in shooting at Torrance mall parking lot
Woman carjacked outside COVID testing site in DTLA
TOP STORIES
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
CA imposes water restrictions as drought drags on
Smartphone notifications alerting possible COVID exposure increase
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Show More
New California program to provide mortgage relief
81-year-old NJ woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City identified
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
More TOP STORIES News