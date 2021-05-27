Sports

NBA fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook at 76ers game; LeBron James, Wells Fargo Center react

The incident resulted in the Philadelphia 76ers revoking the fan's season ticket membership.
EMBED <>More Videos

LeBron James reacts after fan throws popcorn on player at 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA -- A fan attending Wednesday night's NBA playoff game in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and eliciting outrage from players including LeBron James.

The Philadelphia 76ers later took action against the fan. In a statement Thursday, the 76ers identified the fan as a season ticket holder. The team says, "After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night's game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately."

In addition, the 76ers say the fan will be banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

Westbrook had to be held back by arena security staff after popcorn was dumped on his head as he exited Wednesday night's game with a right ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.

As he left the floor limping to go to the locker room for treatment, a fan appeared to pour popcorn on Westbrook as he went down the tunnel. It angered Westbrook, who had to be held back by multiple team officials and Wells Fargo Center security staff.



A fan seated near the tunnel was escorted out by security shortly after the incident.

"This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we're not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We're proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center.

Westbrook thinks the fan should be banned.

"I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens," Westbrook said following the game, which the Wizards lost 120-95 to fall into an 0-2 series hole. "In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We'll see what the NBA does."



LeBron James reacted to the incident on Twitter.

"By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There's cameras all over arenas so there's no excuse! Cause if the (shoe) was on the other (foot). #ProtectOurPlayers," James tweeted.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night at Washington.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvanianba playoffslebron jamesnbaphiladelphia 76ersbasketball
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News