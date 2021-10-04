Philadelphia hospital employee kills coworker, injures 2 police officers during shooting, police say

workplace shooting

Four Philadelphia police officers returned fire on the suspect, striking him in the upper body and neck.
By , and
PHILADELPHIA -- A 55-year-old man shot and killed a coworker inside a hospital in Philadelphia before taking off in a U-Haul. He later shot and wounded two officers before being wounded himself by police returning fire.

Sources confirmed the suspect's name is Stacey Hayes. His relationship to the victim is still unknown.

About 12:08 a.m. Monday, police received calls from Jefferson Hospital of a report of a shooter on the ninth floor.

Members of the victim's family have identified the man as 43-year-old Anrae James.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said he was a certified nursing assistant. He was pronounced dead a short time after being shot inside the hospital.

"We learned that he was wearing body armor, and was carrying multiple weapons. In addition to the long gun which was believed to be an AR-15, he was also carrying some form of a semi-automatic handgun," Commissioner Outlaw said.



The commissioner said it is not clear if the suspect was working at the time, but entered the hospital wearing scrubs. He possibly accessed areas that only employees can enter, Outlaw said.

"We do believe that other employee was targeted," Outlaw said. "The reasons why, at this point, we still don't know."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on the homicide at Jefferson University Hospital and the ensuing police-involved shooting.



Meanwhile, police calls made as the workplace shooting unfolded were obtained on Monday.

"At Jefferson, ninth floor, saying there's an employee shot. Be advised, inside Jefferson Hospital, we have an active shooter. It's going to be on the ninth floor. They've got a male with scrubs and a mask. Ninth floor, nine west," the transmission said.

Police said the suspect, who is also a certified nursing assistant, fled in a U-Haul truck. A manhunt began across the city for the suspect.

It business as usual at Jefferson University Hospital just hours after a deadly shooting took place.



Shootout With Police



Outlaw said around 1:25 a.m., approximately an hour after the shooting, officers were flagged down by a passerby near a school, located about four miles from Jefferson Hospital.

"The report was that there was a male in scrubs, with a weapon or a long gun, who was potentially firing rounds in the air or just had a gun," Outlaw said.

Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a gun battle with a suspect who shot and killed a coworker in Jefferson Hospital, authorities say.



According to the commissioner, arriving officers encountered the male suspect who then began shooting at them. Four of the officers returned fire. Two officers were struck by the gunfire.

Police say a man wearing blue scrubs, a mask and a black backpack shot and killed a person on the 9th floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.



A 30-year-old officer was hit in the right elbow. He is in critical condition, but remains stable. The officer will undergo surgery and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old officer was struck in the nose and was treated and released.

Both officers have been on the force for six years.

The other two officers who discharged their weapons were not hit by gunfire. The suspect was struck in the upper body and neck, Outlaw said.

"We learned that he was wearing body armor, and was carrying multiple weapons. In addition to the long gun, which was believed to be an AR-15, he was also carrying some form of a semi-automatic handgun," Outlaw said.

The suspect was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

"So we do believe that we don't have any other outstanding shooting offenders or suspects from the Jefferson Hospital (incident). We're not looking for anyone else at this time, and that's all we know," Outlaw said.

The suspect's family told police he was recently suffering with mental health issues.

Later in the morning, police responded to a home, calling it a crime scene believed to be connected to the investigation.

Statements



Jefferson Health released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Today, we mourn our colleague who died early this morning during a gun violence incident at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. There is a flood of sadness for all of us. Our hearts are broken as we stand together to remember our colleague and recognize his teammates who tried to save him and protect other patients in the area. We also value the bravery of our security guards, as well as Philadelphia police who were injured in apprehending the suspect. You are all heroes.

We stand united against violence. Today, we stand with each other, offer an extra measure of grace to each other, and encourage employees to reach out for help if they, or a colleague is in distress.

As with all Jefferson facilities, we have comprehensive, consistent security measures and processes in place to ensure the safety of our patients, students, staff and visitors. Each Jefferson location has policies, procedures, ongoing training and drills to mitigate safety risks. Jefferson does not permit weapons on any of its campuses.

In light of this tragic incident, we are offering counseling support for impacted employees and patients. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigation.

We are also very proud of the professionalism and dedication of our colleagues, who despite this tragic incident, continued to carry out their duties taking care of their patients and each other.

Safety and security is a top priority for Jefferson. A thorough review will take place to ensure best practices in our safety protocols for all Jefferson facilities."

The mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, also released a statement, who called for "common sense gun laws."

"I want to acknowledge and commend the work of the first responders and police officers who responded to the horrific incident overnight at Jefferson Hospital. Their quick response in finding the perpetrator stopped this situation from escalating further. Tragically, one Jefferson employee was killed and two officers were badly wounded-my prayers are with them and their families. Early this morning, I visited with the officers to thank them for their heroic work and wish them a speedy recovery. The Philadelphia Police Department is conducting a full investigation. This is yet another example of weaponry that is far too powerful being in the hands of people who shouldn't have access to them. We need common-sense gun laws to stop these tragedies that have become all too frequent."

Workplace Shootings



This comes days after a deadly shooting inside an office building in north Philadelphia. The victim, 25-year-old security officer Nassir Day, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Day worked at a facility that provides services for the homeless.

Police found the suspect, 59-year-old Wayne John Dorylis, armed with a large knife and took him into custody without incident.

"What can I say about this happening in such a short proximity of time? The good news is that we have both suspects in custody," Outlaw said.

She continued, "When you think about this, this is something that you would typically see in a movie or in or on TV series. I'm just happy, we're all happy, that the injuries tonight, didn't exceed further than what they could have been."



