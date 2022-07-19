caught on video

Caught on video: Philadelphia man attacked while filming baby raccoons

Man Attacked By Raccoon In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Apparently, Philadelphia raccoons do not want to be in your cute TikTok videos.

A Pennsylvania man found himself in the hospital after taking videos of raccoon babies in a Philadelphia alley.

It happened earlier this month when Benjamin McCool spotted raccoon kits climbing up a fence and "dropping one by one and running into the alley."

That's when he started filming.

"They're so cute," one person could be heard saying in the video.

"They're like acrobats right now," added McCool while recording the raccoon kits.

Little did he know, another raccoon was lurking in the shadows.

The masked bandit charged at McCool and gave him a nasty bite on his leg before taking off with its babies.

He headed to the hospital where he was treated for the wound including a tetanus shot and a series of rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin shots.

