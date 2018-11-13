CAMP FIRE

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

A state of emergency has been declared as one of the deadliest fires in state history burns through Butte County, California. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
A wildfire of historic proportions is burning through Butte County, California.



The Camp Fire has been blamed for at least 48 deaths as of Tuesday, making it the deadliest single blaze in California history. The fire, which is also the most destructive in California history, has burned at least 130,000 acres.

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Paradise, which is about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
