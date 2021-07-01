Songwriter Diane Warren saves second cow that escaped from Pico Rivera slaughterhouse

The last remaining cow from the original escaped herd was found Wednesday morning in La Puente. Animal control officers corralled the bovine and returned it to the Manning Beef Company.
The owner then agreed to donate the cow to a farm sanctuary in Action, where she will join the only other survivor of the herd that escaped last week, after Warren stepped in for a second time.
Award-winning songwriter saves missing cow found in El Monte after escaping slaughterhouse
The cow was expected to arrive at the sanctuary Thursday afternoon.
The remaining cows that escaped last week were killed for meat, the company said over the weekend.