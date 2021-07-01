Pets & Animals

Songwriter Diane Warren saves second cow that escaped from Pico Rivera slaughterhouse

EMBED <>More Videos

Diane Warren saves 2nd cow that escaped Pico Rivera slaughterhouse

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren has now saved a second cow that escaped from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera.

The last remaining cow from the original escaped herd was found Wednesday morning in La Puente. Animal control officers corralled the bovine and returned it to the Manning Beef Company.

The owner then agreed to donate the cow to a farm sanctuary in Action, where she will join the only other survivor of the herd that escaped last week, after Warren stepped in for a second time.

Award-winning songwriter saves missing cow found in El Monte after escaping slaughterhouse
EMBED More News Videos

Pico Rivera officials say Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren stepped in to help save the final cow that was found Thursday after escaping with a herd from a slaughterhouse.



The cow was expected to arrive at the sanctuary Thursday afternoon.

The remaining cows that escaped last week were killed for meat, the company said over the weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsla puentelos angeles countycow on the loosecelebritycowfarm sanctuaryanimal rights
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Catastrophic failure' occurred during South LA fireworks detonation
California sets date for Gov. Newsom's recall election for Sept. 14
Report details likely motive in Borderline mass shooting
Trevor Bauer still expected to start for Dodgers on Sunday
Gas tax, other California laws going into effect July 1
LA County has doubled its daily new COVID cases since June 15
LA tentatively approves ordinance to restrict homeless encampments
Show More
CA selects winners of Dream Vacations giveaway
Local group aims to fight racism by providing free surf lessons
School stripped of basketball title over tortilla-throwing incident
Delta variant: Family's ordeal underscores importance of vaccination
LIVE | Search and rescue operations resume at FL condo collapse site
More TOP STORIES News