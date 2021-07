Songwriter Diane Warren saves second cow that escaped from Pico Rivera slaughterhouse

EMBED >More News Videos Pico Rivera officials say Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren stepped in to help save the final cow that was found Thursday after escaping with a herd from a slaughterhouse.

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren has now saved a second cow that escaped from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera.The last remaining cow from the original escaped herd was found Wednesday morning in La Puente. Animal control officers corralled the bovine and returned it to the Manning Beef Company.The owner then agreed to donate the cow to a farm sanctuary in Action, where she will join the only other survivor of the herd that escaped last week, after Warren stepped in for a second time.The cow was expected to arrive at the sanctuary Thursday afternoon.The remaining cows that escaped last week were killed for meat , the company said over the weekend.