2 injured, including toddler, after being bitten by pit bulls in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people, including a toddler, are recovering after being bitten by two dogs in Pico Rivera.Deputies responded to a dog bite call late Sunday night at the home near Homebrook Street and Pico Vista Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say the two pitbulls bit the child and the other person after the child started crying.The toddler's grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, says she was in bed when heard some family members screaming."I walked into the kitchen and that's when I (saw)...my two daughters and my son on the floor trying to get the dogs off. Finally my daughter got up...and that's when I (saw) my granddaughter. I (saw) the dog was latched on her left leg. That's when I had to actually get my hand into his jaws and open them up and that's when he released her," she said.Morales said the dogs continued to attack the other family members, prompting the toddler's mother to grab a knife and stab the dogs.Authorities say the toddler and adult were taken to the hospital in stable condition.