Pico-Union bakery break-in caught on video with employees still inside; suspects sought

PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for robbers who were caught on video breaking into a bakery in the Pico-Union area while three employees were inside.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the suspects pulled up to El Valle Oaxaqueño on Vermont Avenue in a black Cadillac Escalade with covered plates around 3 a.m. Monday.

The driver stayed in the SUV while five suspects, all wearing black hoodies and masks, broke through a glass door using construction tools and entered the shop.

As the suspects ran inside, searching the place, an employee can be seen running away to hide. In one terrifying moment, one of the suspects grabs an employee and pushes him into a back room.

The owner told Eyewitness News they didn't get away with any money but they did cause about $2,000 in damages.

The suspects fled the scene in a getaway car. The Los Angeles Police Department says nobody was hurt.

No arrests have been made.