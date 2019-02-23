Two men were shot, one of them fatally, early Saturday morning near a homeless encampment in Pico Union, authorities said.The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Oak Street, according to spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.One victim died at the scene; the other was transported to a hospital and later released, the LAPD said.The circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation.A detailed description of the gunman, who remained at large, was not available.