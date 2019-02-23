Pico Union: Double shooting near homeless camp leaves 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized

Two men were shot, one of the fatally, near a homeless encampment in Pico Union, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two men were shot, one of them fatally, early Saturday morning near a homeless encampment in Pico Union, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Oak Street, according to spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

One victim died at the scene; the other was transported to a hospital and later released, the LAPD said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation.

A detailed description of the gunman, who remained at large, was not available.
