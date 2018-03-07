Pierce College cleared after 'credible threat' prompts evacuation

Pierce College in Woodland Hills has been cleared following what authorities called a "credible threat" that prompted an evacuation of the school Wednesday.

Officials say that a person overheard someone threatening to shoot up anyone he saw, and that person alerted the Los Angeles Police Department, who in turn notified the LASD, which patrols the college.

"This informant had overheard an individual talking on the phone. That individual had stated that he was en route to Pierce College to shoot the campus up," said LASD Cpt. Rodrick Armalin.

Classes were canceled for the night and students were asked to leave the campus, located in the 6200 block of Winnetka Avenue, as a precaution. Classes are expected to resume Thursday, school officials said.


It was determined there were no threats found on campus by law enforcement, the LASD said in a press release.

LAPD officers responded to the location where the threat originated, and they detained a person who had similar features described by the 911 caller. The man, who had outstanding warrants, was being questioned by LAPD personnel, however, he has not been arrested for the threat related to the school, sheriff's officials said.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately disclosed.

Students at the campus said they appreciate the extra precaution.

"In school period you should always take a threat seriously, regardless if it's something that sounds joking or not, but with everything that is going on, even more importantly, it needs to be addressed immediately," said student Randi Love.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.
