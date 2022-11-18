Pink on how experiencing pain and loss helped her make her best album yet

PHILADELPHIA -- Pink says her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL" is possibly the best album she's ever made.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Friday, the award-winning singer said the long-awaited project, out Feb. 17, is also probably one of the "most fun" albums she's made.

"It's very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I'm feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling," she said.

Along with the album release, Pink is also heading out for a Summer Carnival tour in 2023 in the U.S. and Canada. She'll be joined by talented lineup of artists, including Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp, at select dates throughout the tour.

"It's gonna be amazing," she said. "I have new music to play with, and that just makes me so excited - and I'm gonna learn skills and things that I've never done before."

While speaking with "GMA" about the upcoming tour and album, the singer also discussed her intense devotion to prioritizing her family, how her relationship with music has evolved, the impact she hopes her music has and more.

Writing 'TRUSTFALL' amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania native's forthcoming album is personal to her for many reasons, she said.

One of the main reasons she feels it's one of her best to date is due to the time she spent making it.

"I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen," she said. "My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that."

She continued, "It takes your kids getting sick to be like, 'Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That's what I want.' I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person."

Along with fighting COVID in early 2020 alongside her son Jameson, who is now 5-years-old, the singer also experienced the tragic loss of her father Jim Moore in 2021.

She said the loss reminded her that we all have "a certain amount of time left," which she channeled into her album.

"I just started making music and making -- speaking in melody," she said. "And it came together."

Pink said she's seen how her music has the ability to bring people together and she hopes to do the same with the new album.

"My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways," she shared. "And if you look at my show ... I'm a touring artist, that's what I do. We're a traveling city, we're diverse, inclusive, we are a model of what can work."

"We pray to different Gods, we have different skin colors, we believe in all kinds of different things -- you name it, go down the list of differences," she continued. "We love each other, we disagree, we stay together and we show each other our different cultures."

Spreading 'authentic joy' with her sound

If the first single off her forthcoming album, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," released earlier this month, is an indicator of the tone of the rest of the album, the singer's fans are in for a dance-filled epic celebration of her artistry.

The lively track centers on celebrating life and, according to the singer, "not wasting time."

"The song is just about [ how ] the only thing I want to do is find joy," she said. "I don't want to worry anymore. You can take everything I have, but you can't take my joy."

She added, "I'm never gonna be in a situation ... that I don't say how I really feel and say 'I love you' when I want to, and hug when I want to, and laugh when I need to, and cry when I need to and dance when I need to. I just want to find authentic joy."

Pink said the song stemmed from her desire to spread the message that one shouldn't let their fears, insecurities or inhibitions hold them back from anything in life.

"All the chances we don't take in our life and all the time we waste and the memories that we give up on because we live in our head," she began. "A lot of this record is -- screw that. I'm not gonna live in my head, I'm gonna live in my heart and my body because I'm not gonna be here forever."

Despite the message of the song, Pink is the first to admit that she still battles insecurities at times: "When people think about me, it's this man-eating, loud, snarly -- 'PINKerbelle' flying through the air, screaming, right? But there's the deep cuts -- there's the other stuff going on."

As she's grown up, she said she's come to embrace those moments when she's battling insecurities, instead of missing out on opportunities to experience life because of her fears.

Pink said that she also feels that she's "calmer" now when it comes to expressing herself through music.

"I used to think that you have to scream to be heard, and, in some ways in my life, that was true," she explained. "But I've always been interested in what quiet power looks like, and when you have self-respect and you figure out how to love yourself and why you should love yourself, you don't always have to scream. Because you just say it once, and that person has the choice to listen or not, but that doesn't change your lane."

Keeping her family at the center of it all

The hitmaker said she has a "very codependent" relationship with her two children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, with her husband Carey Hart.

"They're the loves of my life," she said about her children.

Speaking about how they influence her creative process, Pink further explained, "I am a person that my life's work is to find words for my feelings and then make them sound as authentic and raw as possible -- and they just provide more feelings."

"I mean, I route my tour around Willow's theatre production," she continued. "Our life is very extraordinary and complicated and they just keep me every day present and attached to my heart ... they kind of tether me back down to the Earth."

Although Pink's fans have heard Willow sing on their 2021 single, "Cover Me in Sunshine," Pink said her daughter likely isn't following the same path as an artist.

"She does not want to be a singer," Pink said, explaining that her young daughter doesn't have her mind made up yet on what she wants to be.

"I want her to be a lawyer for the ACLU, personally, so I'm kind of -- you know, just -- laying little seeds like, 'You should be a lawyer for the ACLU, so that you can bail your brother out also," she added with a laugh.