Pink's Hot Dogs going blue a third time to support Dodgers in World Series

PINK’S GOES BLUE, DODGER BLUE.

100% of proceeds from Blues Bacon Chili Cheese Dogs will go to @DodgersFdn @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/L1BWS1wJ3R — Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) October 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pink's Hot Dogs is going blue a third time for the Dodgers.Like it did in 2017 and 2018, the landmark restaurant is going blue to support the Dodgers in the World Series. It has changed its iconic bright pink color to Dodger blue to rally up the team.Pink's is also selling a tasty Dodgers-themed bacon chili cheese dog for $4.88.The 88 cents represents 1988, the year the Dodgers won their last World Series title against the Oakland Athletics.Pink's says 100% of the proceeds from the blues bacon chili cheese dogs will go to the Dodgers Foundation.The 2020 World Series kicked off Tuesday night. The Dodgers dominated in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas. The teams return to the field Wednesday for Game 2.