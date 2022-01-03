Pink's Hot Dogs giving proceeds from sales of 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog' to Los Angeles Zoo

Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood says this week, the restaurant will be selling the "Betty White Naked Hot Dog," and 100% of the proceeds from sales will go to the L.A. Zoo.
A banner was spotted at the restaurant on Sunday that reads: "Betty White, We Will Love You Forever!!!"
White, who died at 99 on New Year's Eve, was a well-known animal lover and worked closely with several L.A. animal organizations.
She officially joined the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Board of Trustees in 1974. She took a break in 1997 to become a member of the Board of Zoo Commissioners, a role she served in for eight years. She later became chair of the GLAZA board in 2010.
You can pick up the "Betty White Naked Hot Dog" at Pink's now for $5.20.
The restaurant is located on La Brea near Melrose.